Your Privacy Rights

Steinman Communications is an innovative multi-channel communications group that delivers high quality information and entertainment to diverse audiences, providing significant value to our marketing and advertising partners.
The Information We Collect
We collect non-personally identifiable information to be used to tailor interest-based advertising. We also may collect some personally identifiable information. At some of our sites, you can order products, enter contests, vote in polls or otherwise express an opinion, subscribe to one of our services such as our online newsletters, or participate in one of our online forums or communities. When you apply for an account, place an order, or when you submit a question, comment, or request for information to the Site, you are providing us with certain personal information about you or your business. Such personal information may include your name, username, password, postal address, telephone number, mobile phone number, fax number, gender, birth year, e-mail address and this information may also include credit card information and other billing and financial information. We use this information only for the purpose of establishing and administering your account, processing your orders, and otherwise responding to your inquiries or requests for information. We will never sell or rent your personal information to any third party, unless you previously consent, or unless we are required to do so by a court or other legal authority.
We may collect information about you during your use of the Services and information you provide or post on our Services when you do certain things, such as:
- Enter registration information for one or more of our Services;
- Enter a sweepstakes or contest or register for a promotion;
- Post engagement, obituary, birth, or wedding announcements;
- Participate in voting or polling activities;
- Make a purchase;
- Request certain features (e.g., newsletters, updates, and other products);
- Sign up to receive SMS (text message) notifications;
- Download or use one of our mobile applications;
- Connect with the Services or otherwise allow us to access certain information about you via a social networking site (“SNS”);
- Make an online reservation
How We Collect Your Information
The information we learn from users helps us personalize and continually improve your experience with our Services. We collect Personal Information, which is traditionally information that by itself can be used to identify or contact a specific individual person, such as your email address, name, home or work address or wireline and/or mobile telephone number. We will also collect data that can be reasonably linked to a specific consumer, computer or device. For example, we will automatically collect your Internet protocol address (“IP Address”), or a unique device identifiers for mobile devices (“UDID”) when you access our Sites or mobile applications. IP Addresses and UDIDs were traditionally classified as Non-Personal Information because they did not identify a specific individual user. When an IP Address or UDID is associated or linked with other Personal Information, or used to monitor usage, search and transaction history or build a user profile for the purposes of customizing your experience or advertising on our Platforms, such information will be classified as Personal Information to the extent required by applicable law.
Depending on your relationship with us and the Services that you will use, in addition to that more traditional forms of Personal Information, we will also collect your Facebook, Twitter or other social networking user ID and password (and any other Personal and/or Non-Personal Information that you allow Facebook or any other platform to share with us), date of birth, gender, occupation/employer, and purchasing preferences, photos/videos or audio clips of you, facsimile number, and geolocation data that will tell us your specific or general location. We also collect Personal Information offline via contests or other promotions conducted via telephone, text and instant messaging, postal mail, or facsimile, and in person at events, concerts, fairs, retail locations, and other remote locations. We may also collect your Personal Information when you join our various loyal-listener, email marketing and other membership-oriented clubs offline, as well as employment applications.
We may combine your online Personal Information with Personal Information collected offline, via your Facebook, Twitter or other social networking platforms, or other third party companies, such as credit bureaus, background check firms, marketing research companies, and Advertisers.
We also collect Non-Personal Information, which is generally information that cannot by itself be used to identify a specific individual person. Non-Personal Information includes information about your computer, browser, mobile device, visits to our Services and other online activities that are used for internal operations, to enhance or customize your experience, and to improve our Services. Personal Information that is de-identified (meaning it becomes anonymous) and combined with other users’ anonymous Personal Information (also called “aggregated” information) is also Non-Personal information because it cannot be used to identify a specific individual. However, Non-Personal Information linked to or associated with Personal Information will also be classified as Personal Information.
Please keep in mind that if you directly disclose Personal Information through the Site’s public areas such as message boards, blogs, or chat rooms, this information may be collected and used by others. Note: The Site does not read any of your private online communications.
A representative list of the types of non-personally identifiable information collected may include:
- Download or use of our mobile applications;
- Current Internet protocol address and type of browser you are using (e.g., Firefox, Internet Explorer);
- The type of operating system you are using, (e.g., Microsoft Windows or Mac OS);
- The domain name of your Internet service provider (e.g., Comcast, Verizon or AT&T);
- The web pages you have visited, sites visited before and after you visit our site;
- The type of handheld or mobile device used to view the site (e.g., iPhone, Blackberry);
- Location information;
- The content and advertisements you have accessed, seen, forwarded and/or clicked on
To learn more about managing your preference related to interest-based advertising, go here: http://optout.networkadvertising.org/?c=1#!/
User Registration
To access some of the resources the Site has to offer, you may be asked to provide registration details. It is a condition of use of this Site that all the details you provide be correct, current, and complete. If we believe the details are not correct, current, or complete, we have the right to refuse access to the Site, or any of its resources, and to terminate or suspend your account.
How We Use the Information
We receive and store any Personal Information you enter during registrations, account creation or any information you voluntarily provide us in any other way. You can choose not to provide certain Personal Information, but then you might not be able to take advantage of many of our features. We use the Personal Information that you provide to us for such purposes as responding to your requests, customizing your experience, improving our products and services, and communicating with you to inform you of other products or services available from the Site, its affiliates and Advertisers. We may also contact you via surveys to conduct research about your opinion of current services or of potential new services that may be offered.
We collect Personal and Non-Personal Information to assist us in delivering a superior level of product and service. We collect such information to gain a better understanding of your needs and what types of features, activity or content are most popular with users, and thus provide a better experience for you. Reviewing your information and use of our Services enables us to give you convenient access to our products and services, focus on categories of greatest interest to you, keep you posted on the latest product announcements, updates, special offers, promotions, and events that you might like to hear about.
We may use the information you provide about yourself to fulfill your requests for our products, programs, and services, to respond to your inquiries about our offerings, to offer you other products, programs or services that we believe may be of interest to you, to enforce the legal terms that govern your use of our sites, and/or for the purposes for which you provided the information.
We sometimes use this information to communicate with you, such as to notify you when you have won one of our contests or when we make changes to our terms of service, to fulfill a request by you for an online newsletter, or to contact you about your account with us.
The information we collect in connection with our online forums and communities is used to provide an interactive experience. We use this information to facilitate participation in these online forums and communities and, from time to time, to offer you products, programs, services or customized experiences.
We use the non-personally identifiable information that we collect to improve the design and content of our sites, to deliver more relevant marketing messages and advertisements and to enable us to personalize your Internet experience. We also may use this information to analyze usage of our sites or content, as well as to offer you products, programs, or services. When you provide information from your social media account, it can help enable us to do things like (1) give you exclusive content, (2) personalize your online experience with us within and outside our applications or websites, (3) contact you through the social networking sites or directly by sending you the latest news, special offerings, and rewards, and (4) enable you to share your experience and content via social networking sites. By doing so, you consent to the use of this information in accordance with our privacy policy. When you provide personal information to us through an application, on our sites, or on social networking sites, it may be publicly viewed by other members of these sites and we cannot prevent further use of the information by third parties.
Information Sharing and Disclosure
We may disclose personally identifiable information in response to legal process, for example, in response to a court order or a subpoena. We also may disclose such information in response to a law enforcement agency’s request, or where we believe it is necessary to investigate, prevent, or take action regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the physical safety of any person, violations of our terms of use, to verify or enforce compliance with the policies governing our sites and applicable laws or as otherwise required or permitted by law or consistent with legal requirements.
In addition, we may transfer personally identifiable information about you if we, or one of our business units, are acquired by, sold to, merged with or otherwise transferred to another entity.
Our agents and contractors who have access to personally identifiable information are required to protect this information in a manner that is consistent with this privacy statement and are not authorized to use the information for any purpose other than to carry out the services they are performing for us.
Although we take appropriate measures to safeguard against unauthorized disclosures of information, we cannot assure you that personally identifiable information that we collect will never be disclosed in a manner that is inconsistent with this privacy statement.
We do not disclose personally identifiable information to third parties whose practices are not covered by this privacy statement (e.g. other marketers, magazine publishers, retailers, participatory databases and non-profit organizations) that want to market products or services to you. We may send you offers occasionally on behalf of a third party, but in so doing we never disclose your personally identifiable information to that third party.
If you have signed up to receive our e-mails and prefer not to receive marketing information from this site, follow the “unsubscribe” instructions provided on any marketing e-mail you receive from this site.
To provide visitors with additional or more relevant product and service opportunities, we may share non-personally identifiable information with third parties.
Use of Cookies, Web Beacons and Other Technology
Our Sites and certain other Services will passively collect Personal and Non-Personal Information via cookies, web beacons and other similar technology. This information reveals the frequency with which you visit our Services, the times and dates of your visits, the pages or features and activities you reviewed, and other information, including your IP Address and UDID. We also use navigational data, including log files and click-stream data, to identify information about your web browser and operating system, and the time period in which you visit our Sites or select pages or areas of our Sites. This information is also used to improve our Site’s content and is retained anonymously, meaning that it does not identify an individual user. This information is also used to improve our software and services by providing personalized content recommendations, location customization, and/or personalized help and instructions. In addition, we track content accesses and downloads for the purpose of paying royalties and license fees to third party providers, such as record labels, advertisers and other copyright holders and content distributors.
You have the ability to accept or decline cookies. Most Web browsers automatically accept cookies, but you can usually modify your browser setting to decline cookies if you prefer. If you choose to decline cookies, you may not be able to fully experience the features or activities of our Sites or Services.
Our Advertisers, Facebook and other social networks may collect Personal and Non-Personal Information directly or passively using cookies, web beacons and other technology. This Privacy Policy does not govern the information that Advertisers, Facebook or other social networks may collect. Please be informed that our Advertisers, Facebook and other social networks may not have the same privacy policies or business practices that we do. We encourage you to review their privacy policies to make sure you understand how they use the Personal Information you provide to them. If you do not wish for such a transfer of your Personal Information to take place, you should not register for the applicable Service, feature or activity, or use a Facebook or other social network plug-in or link. We are not responsible for removing your Personal Information from an Advertiser or third party with which you have previously authorized us to share your information. You will need to contact those entities directly.
Mobile Devices/Third Party Fees
From time to time, we may make mobile device application and mobile marketing campaigns available to you and may allow you to register for services that involve messages and/or e-mails being sent to your mobile device. You are responsible for obtaining access to the mobile device services and that access may involve third-party fees, including mobile carrier, text messaging, or airtime charges. You are solely responsible for those fees, including any and all fees associated with the use of the applications, delivery of the messages, e-mails or other materials to your mobile device. Please consult your mobile service provider’s pricing plan prior to purchasing or downloading any application or registering for any such service to determine the charges for sending and receiving text messages from/to your mobile device. You will be given the opportunity to opt-out of receiving text messages or emails to your mobile device at the time you register and with each message or email you receive.
Third Party Advertising and Your Choices
Our goal is to provide you with ads that are relevant to you. Advertising enables us to provide the rich content for which our sites are known. Often our ads are based on the content of pages you are viewing, but we also provide ads tailored to your interests. Our hope is that by presenting ads tailored to your interests, we will enhance your experience across our diverse websites.
Google is one of the companies that serve advertisements onto our sites. It uses the DFP cookie to serve ads based on your visit to our sites and other sites on the Internet. You may opt out of the use of the DFP cookie by visiting the Google ad and content network privacy policy.
Your access to our websites should not be affected if you do not accept cookies served by third parties.
We use third party analytics vendors, including Google, to evaluate and provide us with information about the use of our Sites and viewing of our content. Some of the ads you see on our Sites are customized based on automated predictions about your interests, which predictions are generated from your visits over time and across different websites, using tools such as Google Analytics. This information allows us to create content of greater interest to you and can also be used to serve ads based on your past visits to our Sites. You can opt out of a third-party vendor’s use of cookies, including use by Google, by visiting the Google opt-out page (https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout/).
How to Opt-Out of Advertising Features
You may opt-out of the Google advertising features described above in one of two ways:
- By installing the Google Analytics opt-out browser add-on located at https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout/,
- By using your browser’s Do Not Track (DNT) settings to indicate that you do not wish to receive targeted advertising based on your overall internet usage.
For more information about DNT and how it works, please visit the Future of Privacy Forum’s website: http://www.allaboutdnt.com/.
We will make a good faith reasonable effort to honor your DNT browser settings for opting out of receiving targeted third party advertising based on your overall Internet usage. Please note that various browsers frequently update technology or change their settings and business practices without advance notice, and we may not have the latest information on how to honor your preferences.
To learn more about managing your preference related to interest-based advertising, go here: http://optout.networkadvertising.org/?c=1#!/
Children’s Privacy Policy
Although people of all ages may visit our Site and other Services and participate in activities that do not require the collection of Personal Information, we do not knowingly or intentionally collect Personal Information from children under the age of 13, and in some cases (as specified on the home page of the Site) we discourage participation by anyone under the age of 18. Except for the limited circumstances listed below, we will automatically reject and delete (to the extent technically feasible) the registration or entry of any person we believe in good faith to be underage unless such information meets an exception under the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”) or pertains to the programming or operations of Site. Online or offline correspondence from children that pertains to the programming or operations of Site is subject to Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) regulations that require broadcast licenses to post such correspondence in the applicable Site’s FCC Public Inspection File. We retain the right to block out or edit the postal and email address, text number and/or name of the child. Except to meet FCC regulations, other applicable laws, or other regulatory and legal purposes, we will not knowingly use, distribute or disclose any child’s Personal Information to third parties without prior parental consent.
Any false or fraudulent registration or entry from a minor (a person under the age of 18) will be deemed to be ineligible and will disqualify the minor from the receipt of a prize, benefit, or other participation. Unless we are required to retain a minor’s Personal Information for regulatory, tax or other legal purposes, we will promptly remove such information from our database (to the extent technically feasible) if a parent withdraws his or her consent to our use of the minor’s Personal Information.
Our Prohibited Use
This Site is not intended for use by persons located within the European Economic Area (EEA). We do not request or accept personal information concerning or supplied by persons who are located within the EEA at the time they access this Site. If you have accessed this Site from within the EEA, you should immediately discontinue your use. If you have supplied personal information to us in violation of this provision, whether through the registration of new user accounts or otherwise, please contact us at digital@LNPnews.com.
Our Commitment to Security
We have put in place appropriate physical, electronic, and managerial procedures to safeguard and help prevent unauthorized access, to maintain data security, and to use correctly the information we collect online.
How You Can Access or Correct Information
If you have questions about this privacy policy, or if you would like to correct or update your personal information, or remove it from our data base, you may contact us as follows:
Phone: (717) 291-8611
Email: privacy@LNPnews.com
Updates & Effective Date
From time to time, we may update this privacy statement. We will notify you about material changes in the way we treat personally identifiable information by sending an email message to the email address you most recently provided to us or by prominently posting a notice on our site. We encourage you to periodically check back and review this statement so that you always will know what information we collect, how we use it, and with whom we share it.