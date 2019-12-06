Your Privacy Rights

We receive and store any Personal Information you enter during registrations, account creation or any information you voluntarily provide us in any other way. You can choose not to provide certain Personal Information, but then you might not be able to take advantage of many of our features. We use the Personal Information that you provide to us for such purposes as responding to your requests, customizing your experience, improving our products and services, and communicating with you to inform you of other products or services available from the Site, its affiliates and Advertisers. We may also contact you via surveys to conduct research about your opinion of current services or of potential new services that may be offered.

We collect Personal and Non-Personal Information to assist us in delivering a superior level of product and service. We collect such information to gain a better understanding of your needs and what types of features, activity or content are most popular with users, and thus provide a better experience for you. Reviewing your information and use of our Services enables us to give you convenient access to our products and services, focus on categories of greatest interest to you, keep you posted on the latest product announcements, updates, special offers, promotions, and events that you might like to hear about.

We may use the information you provide about yourself to fulfill your requests for our products, programs, and services, to respond to your inquiries about our offerings, to offer you other products, programs or services that we believe may be of interest to you, to enforce the legal terms that govern your use of our sites, and/or for the purposes for which you provided the information.

We sometimes use this information to communicate with you, such as to notify you when you have won one of our contests or when we make changes to our terms of service, to fulfill a request by you for an online newsletter, or to contact you about your account with us.

The information we collect in connection with our online forums and communities is used to provide an interactive experience. We use this information to facilitate participation in these online forums and communities and, from time to time, to offer you products, programs, services or customized experiences.

We use the non-personally identifiable information that we collect to improve the design and content of our sites, to deliver more relevant marketing messages and advertisements and to enable us to personalize your Internet experience. We also may use this information to analyze usage of our sites or content, as well as to offer you products, programs, or services. When you provide information from your social media account, it can help enable us to do things like (1) give you exclusive content, (2) personalize your online experience with us within and outside our applications or websites, (3) contact you through the social networking sites or directly by sending you the latest news, special offerings, and rewards, and (4) enable you to share your experience and content via social networking sites. By doing so, you consent to the use of this information in accordance with our privacy policy. When you provide personal information to us through an application, on our sites, or on social networking sites, it may be publicly viewed by other members of these sites and we cannot prevent further use of the information by third parties.