Susquehanna Printing is part of a long tradition of printing in Lancaster County, beginning when A.J. Steinman purchased the Lancaster daily newspaper in the mid-1860s. Our long-standing expertise in printing continues to this day, as Susquehanna Printing produces the daily LNP newspaper and four local weekly newspapers, plus tabloids, books, and periodicals for businesses throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Combined, Susquehanna Printing’s pre-press and pressroom staff have over 400 years of experience in the printing industry.

Over the years, Susquehanna Printing has expanded its business to include state-of-the-art solutions for scheduling, layout, digital printing, inserting, binding, direct mail, and quality control.