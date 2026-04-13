Susquehanna Printing is part of a long tradition of printing in Lancaster County, beginning when A.J. Steinman purchased the Lancaster daily newspaper in the mid-1860s. Our long-standing expertise in printing continues to this day, as Susquehanna Printing produces the daily LNP newspaper and four local weekly newspapers, plus tabloids, books, and periodicals for businesses throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Combined, Susquehanna Printing’s pre-press and pressroom staff have over 400 years of experience in the printing industry.
Over the years, Susquehanna Printing has expanded its business to include state-of-the-art solutions for scheduling, layout, digital printing, inserting, binding, direct mail, and quality control.
In 2020, Susquehanna Printing moved from its Ephrata location to a new home at Greenfield in Lancaster, and commissioned a new operation around a Goss Universal 70 offset press and a Heidelberg 632 inserter. This move has positioned Susquehanna Printing as a state-of-the art regional printing, mailing, and finishing facility, ready to meet your business’s needs at competitive prices.
Susquehanna Printing is a full-service coldset and digital printing company, with deep expertise in direct mail and postal regulations. We have a track record of achieving significant cost savings for our customers. Our post-press operation has power and flexibility through our inserting, binding and finishing capabilities. We offer shipping services using our own fleet for shipping within our delivery area, which means convenience for our customers and affordable pricing.
From our state-of-the-art press, to our experience production team, Susquehanna Printing is the area leader in exceptional print quality
Our design team has over 100 years of experience. Is there a typo in your file? We’ll find it. Do you need a template to simplify your process? We’ll create it and show you how to use it. All without nickel-and-dime charges on your bill.
A Steinman Communications Company
1704 Hempstead Road
Lancaster, PA 17601
(717) 291-8661